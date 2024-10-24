Tractor Supply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $241.5 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $241.5 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.47 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.10 to $10.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.85 billion to $15 billion.

