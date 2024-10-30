Titan International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its third quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $448 million in the period.

Titan International expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $425 million.

