Tiptree: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.9 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $494.4 million in the period.

