Timberland Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) on Thursday reported net income of $6.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoquiam, Washington-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for Timberland Bank posted revenue of $28 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $19.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.3 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.3 million.

