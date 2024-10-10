Theratechnologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal third…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The metabolic disorder drug company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THTX

