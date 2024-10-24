The First of Long Island: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Melville, New York, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.