Live Radio
Home » Latest News » The First Bancshares: Q3…

The First Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 5:26 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.6 million in its third quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up