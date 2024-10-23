The First Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.6…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $18.6 million in its third quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

