The First Bancorp Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.6…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.