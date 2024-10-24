Textron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $223 million.…

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

