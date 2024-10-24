Texas Roadhouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $84.4 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $84.4 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

