Texas Instruments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.36 billion. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.47.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Texas Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.