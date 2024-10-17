Texas Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.3 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had a loss of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $517.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $304.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.