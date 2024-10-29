Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTI

