Terex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $88 million. On…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.