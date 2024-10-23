Teradyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $145.6…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $145.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $737.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $760 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

