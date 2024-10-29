Tenet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $472 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $4.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.69 to $3.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.01 billion to $5.21 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.12 to $11.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $20.6 billion to $20.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THC

