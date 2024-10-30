Tenable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million…

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $227.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $229 million to $233 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $893.3 million to $897.3 million.

