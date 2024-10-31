Teleflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $111 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $764.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.6 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.90 to $14.20 per share.

