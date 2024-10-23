Teledyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $5.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.97 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teledyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.13 to $5.23.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.35 to $19.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.