Teladoc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.3 million in its third quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $640.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.5 million.

