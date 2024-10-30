Teekay Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $58.8 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $58.8 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $243.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $149.3 million.

