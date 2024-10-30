Techne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.6 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $289.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH

