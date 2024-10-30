TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $276…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $276 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.19 billion, or $10.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.88.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

