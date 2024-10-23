Taylor Morrison: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $251.1…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $251.1 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

