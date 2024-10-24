TAL Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.3 million in its fiscal…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $619.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.