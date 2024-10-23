T-Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.06…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.61.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $20.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.87 billion.

