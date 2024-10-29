Sysco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $490 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $490 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $20.48 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.