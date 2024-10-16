Synovus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $181.6…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $181.6 million.

The bank, based in Columbus, Georgia, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The holding company for Synovus Bank posted revenue of $934.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $564.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.3 million.

