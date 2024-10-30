Superior Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPNX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $197.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.