Sunnova Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.6 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The residential solar company posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

