Summit Materials: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $105.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

