Stryker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $834 million.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $2.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $5.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.10 per share.

