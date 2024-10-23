Stifel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $158.5 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $158.5 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.50 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.22 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

