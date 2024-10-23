Stewart Information Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $30.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $30.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $667.9 million in the period.

