Stewart Information Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 5:23 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $30.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $667.9 million in the period.

