Sterling Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $143,000 in…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Sterling Bancorp Inc. (SBT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $143,000 in its third quarter.

The Southfield, Michigan-based bank said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.