Stepan Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $546.8 million in the period.

