Stellar Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $33.9 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $158.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.8 million.

