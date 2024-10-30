Starbucks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $909.3 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $909.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The coffee chain posted revenue of $9.07 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.06 billion.

