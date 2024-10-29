Stanley Black & Decker: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.1 million.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.30 per share.

