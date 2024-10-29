Standex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $170.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

