Standard Motor Products: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $399.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.7 million.

