Standard BioTools: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $45 million in the period.

Standard BioTools expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.