SPX Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.2 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $483.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.2 million.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2 billion.

