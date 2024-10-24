SPS Commerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $163.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 84 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $168.5 million to $169.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.41 to $3.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $635.4 million to $636.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.