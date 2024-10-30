Sprouts Farmers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.6 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.6 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.68 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.