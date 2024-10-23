Spirit Aerosystems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $476.9…

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $476.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $4.07. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $3.03 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

