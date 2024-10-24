S&P Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $971 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $971 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The independent ratings and analytics provider posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

S&P Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.10 to $15.30 per share.

