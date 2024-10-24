Southwest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $67 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $6.87 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.

