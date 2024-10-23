SouthState: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $143.2…

The Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $619.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $426.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

