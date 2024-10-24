Southside Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $20.5 million…

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported net income of $20.5 million in its third quarter.

The Tyler, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $113.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

